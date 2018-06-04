Yachts, Bourbon & Cigarettes: Europe Is Coming After Finance Bros

Tobacco is a huge industry in America — hence why the stuff is still legal, despite the fact that it pretty much rots your lungs and will eventually cause cancer — and it’s also a major part of our identity. I mean, is there anyone more American-with-a-capital-A than the Marlboro man? Sure, he’s little more than a marketing tactic that prays on our deep-seated desire to seem cool and edgy, but the dude has swagger. And if there’s one thing we respect here, it’s swagger. I mean, just look at Trump, the inexperienced, braggadocious, unreasonably confident dude who got us into this mess!