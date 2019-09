Yachts, Bourbon & Cigarettes: Europe Is Coming After Finance Bros

Have Europeans watched too many Ocean Spray commercials or something? Do they think we’re all just sloshing around in the cranberry bogs day in and day out in order to produce enough of the favorite juice of literally no one except Sex and the City die-hards and people with UTIs? Is it because it needs a few cups of sugar to make it taste good? Or Is it because they know we eat them on Thanksgiving? I feel like it’s because they know we eat them on Thanksgiving, but then, I’m not seeing the same pressure being applied to the turkey lobby. So that’s obviously quite mysterious. I’m honestly not sure what the deal is here, and apparently, neither are the folks who actually do slosh around in bogs on the regular