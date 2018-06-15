Your Tarotscope For Summer 2018 Is Here

The summer solstice is next Thursday, June 21 — aka the longest day of the year and the official start of summer 2018. Maybe you've had your week-long vacation planned since the dead of winter. Maybe you haven't planned a thing, and you're thrilled about three months of sneaking in R&R when you can. Either way, it can be comforting to know what the upcoming season has planned for you.
So, we turned to intuitive tarot reader and author Theresa Reed, who gave us a better idea of what's in the cards for us this summer (literally). From the looks of it, we're in for a pretty low-key summer, as long as we keep an eye on our wallets and our hearts along the way. Read on for Reed's insights into summer '18.