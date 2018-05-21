"Have you ever seen anything so full of splendor?" - me after last night's episode of Westworld gave us a look at Teddy's (James Marsden) butt. We finally got a love scene between Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy this season, after five episodes of the poor cowboy just following around in his lover's stead. Even robots aren't immune to the allure of running away from it all and starting a new life in the middle of nowhere, which is how Teddy almost convinced Dolores to give up on her Wyatt ways. What ensued is a moment of rare vulnerability in her character, which led to butts! Butts! Butts! Butts! Butts! Butts! Butts! Butts! (To the rhythm of "Shots" by Lil Jon featuring LMFAO).
This is not unlike the surprise look at Jon Snow's butt we got on last season of Game Of Thrones when he had his first love scene with Daenerys. That butt was Kit Harington's certified real booty, and I've reached out to Marsden to find out if this situation is the same. It's a good butt, and I wasn't the only one who rejoiced in its appearance. Much of Twitter lit up at the surprise treat.
did anyone else watch westworld tonight? i want to talk about Teddy's butt— caroline?caliva (@uncalivable) May 21, 2018
also teddys butt was in this episode this was the episode i truly deserved— charli (@hanIndos) May 21, 2018
Tonight's #Westworld ep gave us a detailed look a mysterious land of ancient wonder and stunning structure that has only before— Suck Professor (@SuckProfessor) May 21, 2018
been hinted at: Teddy's butt.
I will keep chasing the truth of James Marsden's butt, a duty I don't take lightly. In the meantime, feel free to do some research of your own by watching the episode over and over again.
