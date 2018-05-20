Warning: spoilers ahead for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.
Since the end of season 1, there has been speculation of how the creators of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why were going to continue the story. Unlike the show, the novel was more focused on the relationship between Clay and Hannah.
There was no lawsuit in the novel, and readers didn't get to much about the other characters, besides the fact that Hannah knew them and they somehow influenced her decision to commit suicide.
The novel ends when Clay finishes the tapes and mails them the next person. He reaches out to a friend who is obviously in need, bringing the story full circle.
The creator of the show was obviously trying to set up a second season, especially when the character Alex kills himself and with the unsettling collection of guns Tyler has, both of which were never a part of the book. The first season had such a positive reception the changes weren't surprising.
One big plot twist was the when the character Zach testifies and we find out he had a whole summer sex-lationship with Hannah. The two lose their virginity to each other and Zach even goes to the Crestmont every day to watch movies and talk to Hannah.
It’s super romantic and sometimes utterly unbelievable. Twitter, of course, was a firestorm with reactions to this secret romance. Most people loved them together and believe the couple deserved better.
ZACH AND HANNAH HAD A WHOLE ASS RELATIONSHIP, LOST THEIR VIRGINITY TO EACHOTHER. I FEEL CHEATED BY S1— ? (@alishaboezos) May 18, 2018
This what happened to me in S2— Darkest Desires ? (@xYoursKlausx) May 19, 2018
Hannah and Zach deserved better#13ReasonsWhy2 pic.twitter.com/c80iDo8P8V
ZACH DEMPSEY IS JUST INFLUENCED BY HIS FRIENDS ABT BEING AN ASSHOLE BUT GIRL, HE'S AN ANGEL, PURE AND NOT DESERVING TO BE ONE OF THOSE TAPES INSTEAD HE DESERVES MUCH BETTER FOR LOVING HANNAH AND THAT'S THE TEA FOR TODAY. #13ReasonsWhy2— lowis (@heyitsmelouise_) May 18, 2018
Some people pointed out Clay’s reaction to the pairing.
clay saying zach didn’t deserve hannah pissed me off like yes he messed up but clay knew NOTHING of their relationship. only zach and hannah did and that’s not for him to decide.— ? (@alishaboezos) May 19, 2018
Clay is jealous of Zach and Hannah? Yikes.— william || s2 spoilers beware (@jessicastandall) May 18, 2018
Others were a bit confused by this change of events.
hannah lost her virginity to zach dempsey? this is a completely unmentioned subplot that was pretty unnecessary and quite confusing....— marz finlay ? (@cloudyheaddd) May 18, 2018
LITERALLY EVERYTHING WITH ZACH AND HANNAH BAKER IN SEASON 2 OF THIRTEEN REASONS WHY MAKES NO SENSE ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE WITH THE ORIGINAL STORYLINE OF ZACH LOWERING HER SELF ESTEEM AND BEING AN ASSH***— Brianna (@briannamaria95) May 18, 2018
What would their couple name be if Hannah was still alive? Zannah? Hach? (Too soon?)
ZACH DEMPSEY AND HANNAH BAKER LOVED EACH OTHER. THEY LOST THEIR VIRGINITIES TO EACH OTHER. HE LOVED HER SO MUCH. CLAY AND HANNAH WHO? I ONLY KNOW ZACH AND HANNAH.— reggie mantits. (@StartWithF) May 19, 2018
Okay i ship Hannah and zach way more then clay and Hannah #13ReasonsWhySeason2— daniella (@vibenwithdani) May 18, 2018
i’m in love with hannah and zach together until i realize that they can’t be together #13ReasonsWhy2 pic.twitter.com/5M4MEhzgbH— melisa // 13rw spoilers (@obvsthiam) May 18, 2018
Despite everything, this romance is being shipped by many and it seems to have been a good direction to take the story.
