Update: Following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Nev Schulman, filming on Catfish will resume.
“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and [Catfish production company] Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” MTV said in a statement. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit. Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”
Schulman reacted on Twitter, writing, "Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work!"
Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work! https://t.co/i8ZTJBI4yF— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 22, 2018
This story was originally published on May 17, 2018.
MTV has suspended shooting on Catfish this week as it looks into sexual misconduct allegations against host and executive producer Nev Schulman, The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.
"We take these allegations very seriously," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to Refinery29. "We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."
The allegations appear to stem from two YouTube videos that Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show in 2015, posted on Saturday and Monday. In the rather long videos, called, "The TRUTH About the Show, Parts 1 and 2," Morgan describes the hosts of Catfish under pseudonyms "Jack" and "John." She says Jack, who is pretty obviously Schulman, repeatedly hit on her, even though she said she was a lesbian and was not interested.
"I just think you haven't met the right guy," she says in one of the videos. She goes on to accuse Schulman of saying, "I have a big dick. I would tear your ass up," while they were at an airport during the shoot.
Morgan says she visited Jack's room when they arrived in Houston and again rebuffed his advances. Then she describes getting extremely drunk after having beers with a producer she calls Carol. Morgan says she blacked out at one point and awoke to see the woman on top of her. The next day, she says she felt like the laughing stock of the production. She visited Schulman's room again and he suggested she do with him whatever she did with Carol. He grabbed her arm, but she pulled away and left his room.
Schulman has denied all of these allegations. “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in a statement his publicist sent to The Daily Beast. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false."
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Schulman and Catfish co-host Max Joseph for further comment.
