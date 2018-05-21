Vanity is a rapper, hailing from New Orleans and responsible for the 2015 viral hit, “That’s My Best Friend.” (A hip-hop theme that was conveniently borrowed by the likes of Young Thug and 2 Chainz, just saying.) She prides herself on writing her own material and hopes that her part on the show will help her gain respect as a “real rapper.” Vanity got her start as one of Instagram’s funny women two years prior to her viral hit, racking up thousands of followers in the process. In fact, she credits the internet for preparing her for a platform on a national cable network show. “It's easier for me to deal with trolls and public opinions because I'm from the internet. The internet is more viscous than anything that people will ever come into contact with,” she explained. I know she’s right because with only a fraction of the followers Vanity has, I, too, have come up against way too many adversaries online. Anything a random viewer of Love & Hip-Hop would have to say about Vanity would be nothing that she hasn’t already heard before.