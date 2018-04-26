Kim Zolciak Blames Bravo's Editing For Her Controversial Reunion Remarks

Kim Zolciak has apologized for the comments she made during the Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion episode that aired this past Sunday. While her fellow cast-mates accused her of racism for comments she made about Nene Leakes' home, and accusations that she treated her assistant like a slave. During the reunion, she was upset that Andy Cohen brought up the accusations, but says the outburst was edited to be more controversial than it was.
Following the reunion, Zolciak confronted Cohen in a clip, saying, "There wasn’t even one positive question for me."
"This whole racism thing in this day in [sic] age is bullshit," she later added. "Everyone of those motherfuckers on that couch owe this world a fucking apology for this racism shit! They already tried to claim that shit long ago, Sheree, as you know. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t all that real. You know it."
"During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize," she told the outlet via her publicist. "Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been."
Zolciak blamed the editing, but there were a number of other comments from that night that prove she still doesn't quite get it, like telling Cohen "You know why you have not found another white woman to sit on that motherfucker? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that!" and "Put yourself in my shoes: five African-American women just fucking hammering. I couldn’t even speak."
Even with an apology, this is still a big fat "yikes!" moment that probably won't be solved on-air.
