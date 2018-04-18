Former First Lady Barbara Bush Has Died

According to CNBC, former First Lady and philanthropist Barbara Bush has died. She was 92. Her death was announced by the office of her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, for whom she was married to for 73 years.
On Sunday, a spokesperson for the former President's office stated that, despite Bush's failing health, she would not be seeking additional medical treatment. CNBC stated that Bush had suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Bush, a lifelong lover of books and reading, dedicated her life to promoting literacy around the world, which was partially inspired by her own son Neil's struggle with reading. She founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, a nonprofit with a goal to empower families through literacy. Bush also helped pass the National Literacy Act in 1991, an initiative designed to empower and teach American adults to read. According to Bush's foundation's website, the former First Lady once stated that if more people could read or write, "we could be much closer to solving so many other problems that our country faces."
Following the news of her passing, public figures came out to share their condolences to Bush's family.
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in a statement:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight. We'll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we're even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit."
Former President Jimmy Carter and his family also shared sympathies:
"The matriarch of a family dedicated to serving, she urged volunteerism as a way for all citizens to participate in our nation’s progress. Through her own work to promote literacy as a value in every American home, countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives. She will be missed."
President Donald Trump and current FLOTUS Melania Trump shared their own statement via the Office of the Press Secretary.
.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
