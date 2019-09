The second reason why OCD often goes unnoticed for so long is that it is often an incredibly secretive disorder that is shrouded in shame . Though they might not realize their disorder has a name, people with OCD often feel that their behavior is unusual or weird, and they can go to extensive lengths to hide it. For example, intrusive thoughts are a common part of OCD, but almost everyone has them. Ever thought, Hey, it would be very easy to push the person in front of me onto the railway track? That’s an intrusive thought. When most people have that thought, they are able to brush it off as a strange thought that doesn’t represent them. But, when a person with OCD has a thought like that, it can feel like an earthquake is happening inside them.