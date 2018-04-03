The second reason I didn't tell anyone was that I was deeply fearful about what would happen to me if I did. My OCD has always centred around a distinct obsession that I was a bad person. I would compulsively make lists of things I thought I had done wrong in my head, and the lists could have hundreds of things on them by the end of the day. For instance, if a child walked by me in the street, I would worry that I had accidentally looked at their butt, and that it would be caught on a surveillance camera, and I would be arrested for committing a sex offense. I had terrible intrusive thoughts that I wanted certain people to die, and that I could kill someone with a thought. Why would I want to tell anyone about these thoughts? I genuinely believed that if I did, I would go to prison.