"Once you choose hope, anything's possible." — Christopher Reeve
Gareb Shamus, the founder of Wizard Entertainment, wanted to make superheroes cool again. So he built a comic book empire, and within a year of taking his company public, Shamus's magazine was published in 50+ countries around the world.
His journey, however, did not start smoothly. Graduating in an economic downturn, Shamus started Wizard during a bout of unemployment. "There were no jobs, so I had to move back home with my parents," Shamus says. "Back then it was like, 'Is this my life now? What am I going to do?'"
In this video above, Shamus discusses what he went through in order to become the CEO he is today — he's had people laugh at him during business meetings, and some who treated like a kid. But failure, he says, is oftentimes a sign that you're taking chances — and it's through those chances that you have the opportunity to succeed.
In fact, his "failures" in the past has only made him more marketable: "The fact that I have a failure is actually more appealing," he says, "because I know how to deal with it."