I'm A Successful Creative Director — & This Was My First Failure

Washington walks us through what it was like to be a first-generation college student who finds out part way through her degree that pre-med isn’t going to work out; what it was like to lose her scholarships and convince her mom that getting a creative degree would all work out; what it was like to get fired from her first job. With time and perspective, Washington has come to realize that it was those very failures that have made her who she is. It opened the doors for the life she has now.