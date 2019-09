A Fourth Woman Has Accused Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

The first accusation against Westwick came in November, in the midst of the initial accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein that sparked a reckoning in Hollywood, when actress Kristina Cohen accused him of rape, going on to file a police report that the LAPD has confirmed it's investigating . Shortly after, another actress, Aurélie Wynn , came forward accusing Westwick of raping her in 2014. Westwick denied both accusations, saying calling the claims "unverified and provably untrue." He has since deleted his statements.