A Fourth Woman Has Accused Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

A fourth woman has come forward accusing Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of sexual assault. Stylist Haley Freedman has filed a police report claiming Westwick raped her, according to Us Weekly.
"I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her," a rep for Freedman told Us Weekly. "She will be meeting with the district attorney next week."
A source also told the outlet that she "came prepared with evidence including personal medication information from her doctors to back up her claims against Ed Westwick" and that "The police report will remain confidential since there is private medical information that Haley handed over. Haley plans on meeting with prosecutors next week and is fully cooperating with authorities."
The first accusation against Westwick came in November, in the midst of the initial accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein that sparked a reckoning in Hollywood, when actress Kristina Cohen accused him of rape, going on to file a police report that the LAPD has confirmed it's investigating. Shortly after, another actress, Aurélie Wynn, came forward accusing Westwick of raping her in 2014. Westwick denied both accusations, saying calling the claims "unverified and provably untrue." He has since deleted his statements.
Following these accusations, Rachel Eck told Buzzfeed that Westwick harassed and aggressively groped her in 2014.
Westwick's professional life has been put on hold following the accusations. Ordeal By Innocence, which originally starred Westwick and was to air during Christmas on the BBC, decided to recast and reshoot his character, and the second series of the BBC 2 comedy was been paused.
"These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied," the BBC said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly. "The BBC is not making any judgement, but until these matters are resolved, we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations."
Refinery29 has reached out to Ed Westwick for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
