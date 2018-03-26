This choice is all the more irritating when you realize Silicon Valley teases the possibility of giving us a major female Pied Piper force before ripping her away. The aforementioned Optimoji CEO is a woman by the name of Kira Pickford (Chloé Wepper). Richard attempts to acquire failing tech company Optimoji, which has a great coding team, since his archrival Gavin hired every other available coder to super company Hooli in an effort to undermine Pied Piper’s growth. When Richard has a coffee meeting with Kira, he tries to strong arm her into a deal, demanding she fire 18 of her beloved employees if she wants to save her brainchild. After claiming he can go to any number of coders in town — a lie — Richard tells Kira, “Kinda feels like we got all the cards here, huh?” Then, Sliceline CEO and local buffoon Duncan (Andrew Leeds) appears to obliviously notify Kira that Richard lost all of his possible coders to Hooli.