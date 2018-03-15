Key & Peele Are Getting The Band Back Together… In Hell

Get ready, because 2018 is reuniting Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. According to Deadline, Key and Peele are working on a new Netflix movie, and it sounds as hilarious as they are.
Once upon a time, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were best known as a singular unit. The former sketch partners, whose series Key & Peele ran from 2012 to 2015 on Comedy Central, have since gone on to do different, very awesome things: Key starred in Don't Think Twice, the only movie about improv to make me cry. Peele made a horror film called Get Out (maybe you've heard of it?) and even took home a little gold statue for writing it.
While Key and Peele are super supportive of one another's efforts, few people thought that these two would get the band back together so soon after achieving such big individual accomplishments. Yet this news proves you can't keep these BFFs apart: per Deadline, Key and Peele have joined forces for Wendell and Wild, a Netflix original movie that will utilize their voice talents.
The new feature will be helmed by Coraline director Henry Selick and will adopt the same stop-motion style. (An animation style that, honestly, has always unsettled me to my core. But like, in a good way.)
In the film, Key and Peele will voice demon brothers who must find their way out of hell (not the Sunken Place), likely while cracking jokes along the way.
While we may not be able to physically see Key and Peele's reunion in Wendell and Wild, a video of Key's reaction to Peele's Oscar win did go viral, proving that these two are bonded for life. Those who sketch together, stay together.
Outside of this collaboration, Key will star in season 2 of Netflix's Friends From College, while the Get Out helmer is currently at work on another film for Universal Pictures. Here's hoping these talented buddies always find time to hang out, onscreen as well as off.
