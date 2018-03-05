During a TJX earnings call that took place last week, the company's president and CEO, Ernie Herrman, stated that eventually there will be 400 Homesense locations in the U.S. Yes, 400 seems like a massive number, but according to the call transcript provided to us by a TJX representative, Herrman specified that this is a "longterm store target." How longterm are we talking? Well, we don't know for sure, but we do know what TJX has planned for Homesense in the next fiscal year.