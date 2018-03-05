Last year, TJX, the parent company responsible for bringing us epic deals through off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, added yet another affordable chain called Homesense. Since opening in 2017, the store has become known for stocking affordable pieces that feel higher-end and offer a wider selection of furniture.
Flipping through Homesense’s Instagram, there are plenty of chic pieces to pine over. However, many TJX shoppings us have never had a chance to shop in the store because there are only four locations of the new home retailer in the United States. But, Country Living reports that this won't be the case for much longer.
During a TJX earnings call that took place last week, the company's president and CEO, Ernie Herrman, stated that eventually there will be 400 Homesense locations in the U.S. Yes, 400 seems like a massive number, but according to the call transcript provided to us by a TJX representative, Herrman specified that this is a "longterm store target." How longterm are we talking? Well, we don't know for sure, but we do know what TJX has planned for Homesense in the next fiscal year.
On the same call, Herrman confirmed that this Homesense expansion across the United States would begin with 15 new locations, which will open by the end of February 2019. The call also happened to mention that 85 new HomeGoods locations will open within the next year.
While clearly there is a lot to look forward to for everyone who is obsessed with redecorating their spaces with the latest trends but might not have unlimited funds to do so — we're raising our hands, are you? — we still don't have many specific details. A representative explained to Refinery29 that she can't yet share much beyond what was reported during the earnings call, which means we have no idea where the new locations will pop up and when. We just hope TJX plans to share the Homesense love and opens stores outside of Massachusetts and New Jersey, where the four current locations are. While we wait for that to happen, we'll just continue to peruse Homesense's Instagram feed.
