The week begins on a slow and indecisive note, thanks to Sunday’s meetup between the sensitive, Pisces sun and Neptune, planet of dreams. Unless your job requires you to be compassionate and imaginative, like a social worker or artist, Sunday and Monday won’t be great times to get work done. Instead, use your energy to connect with others, appreciate art (like reading, listening to music, or going to a movie), and find a larger reason for what you do. What do you hope your work can give to your fellow human beings? Which of your creative efforts and leadership activities do you think you’ll be most proud of a year from now? Is that project your focus right now? Intuition is sharpened during these days, so listen to your feelings and, when in doubt, wait until you’re sure of the right course of action.