We Are Here For Michelle Obama's Food Opinions

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, doesn't have to worry as much about public opinion now that she's no longer in office, and we are so here for it. Earlier this week, she caused a stir when she shared some very honest and slightly controversial food opinions.
On Tuesday, Michelle Obama was the featured guest at Klick Health's MUSE New York event, According to People, while there, she was asked more than one question about food, and when it came to giving answers, Obama did not hold back. People reported that she was asked about her experiences dining around the world during her stint as first lady, and one specific question that was thrown her way was if the White House or Buckingham Palace served better food. Clearly, that's a question that's trying to cause some drama, but Obama didn't mind. She answered honestly. "I don’t want to insult anybody but American food is just better."
Though Obama was sure to state that she wasn't intending to offend, it seems some may still have taken it as a blow. Darren McGrady, former chef to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry, definitely didn't take too kindly to the former first lady's opinion. We drew his attention to her statement via Twitter, and in response, he tweeted the sarcastic comment, "Because 'The food at both places is amazing' was too diplomatic to say." We understand that his feelings might be a bit hurt, but Michelle Obama isn't required to be diplomatic, especially not now. She was asked a question, and she spoke her truth. We're not going to fault her for that.
Because " The food at both places is amazing" was too diplomatic to say.— The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) March 1, 2018
Though Obama was adamant that American food is better than British food, she was sure to give credit where it was due. According to People, the first lady thinks the Brits have better dishes. "When we were served at the state dinner – you know how we have chargers and they’re gold, so you sit down, and everything is gold? The plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger because that was their plate. I said, 'You win. You win on the plates. You got us beat.' Still, these nice words didn't seem to appease McGrady. Oh, well.
Since when did Michelle Obama become Egon Ronay ? Food severed on beautiful hand painted #MeissenChina from the early 1900's Trumps tacky gold chargers any day! #TheRoyalChef #Biased #EatingRoyally https://t.co/ulbqn6zVF2— The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) March 1, 2018
Obama obviously upset the former royal chef, but his wrath is surely nothing compared to what's about to come out of another food opinion Obama expressed on Tuesday. She was asked to weigh in on the classic debate over which is better, Chicago deep dish pizza or New York-style pizza, and again she didn't pull her punches. Obama said, "Chicago deep dish, are you kidding me? Gino’s East, to be precise." Her loyalty to Chicago-style pizza isn't exactly surprising, but based on our knowledge of the drama pizza-related food opinions tend to cause, we're guessing New Yorkers might have something to say about it.
