“There are so many talented designers of color who don’t have the platform to promote their designs,” she says. “They’re not represented on the red carpet or in films enough, so this is my little way of creating a segue for some of them to break through. Plus, most of what I see in malls or department stores is so boring. Insecure would look like every other show on television if I didn’t aggressively seek out designers of color. This is our show.”