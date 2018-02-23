Ex-Golden Globes President Under Investigation After Brendan Fraser's Sexual Assault Story

Following a revealing profile of Brendan Fraser published in GQ, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, is being investigated for sexual misconduct. Fraser alleged in the profile that Berk groped him at an event at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003. According to Us Weekly, the HFPA is currently investigation this 15-year-old claim.
“The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article,” the association said in a statement provided to Us. “This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident."
Berk told GQ that he wrote Fraser an apology for the incident at the time, but denied the allegation. His written apology, which Fraser requested, "admitted no wrongdoing," but apologized for having made Fraser "upset."
"I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me," Fraser said of the incident.
Reportedly, the HFPA told Fraser that Berk would not be allowed in the same room as him again. Fraser added that after the incident, he became "depressed" and a bit of a recluse. Fraser speculated in the profile that this tension caused the HFPA to blacklist him. Berk denied this, telling GQ, "His career declined through no fault of ours."
Fraser explained that he was inspired by the women who came forward about Harvey Weinstein to come forward with his story.
"I know Rose [McGowan], I know Ashley [Judd], I know Mira [Sorvino]—I've worked with them. I call them friends in my mind. I haven't spoken to them in years, but they're my friends," he said. "I watched this wonderful movement, these people with the courage to say what I didn't have the courage to say."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
