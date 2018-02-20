Good news for fans of Apatowian comedies: Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the Apatow-produced Jason Segel vehicle, is coming to Netflix this March. When I was younger, I knew it as the movie where Segel performed an entire scene in the buff. Now, I know it as the movie starring Kristen Bell, who would go on to be the star of 2016's best new comedy The Good Place.
The movie, directed by Nicholas Stoller and written by Segel (yes, he wrote a nude scene for himself), chronicles one man's journey out of a broken relationship. After being dumped by Sarah Marshall (Bell), Peter (Segel) heads to Hawaii, where, incidentally, Sarah Marshall is also enjoying a vacation. Sarah Marshall also has a new boyfriend, rocker Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Also at the resort are an unctuous waiter played by Jonah Hill and an friendly concierge — and love interest — played by Mila Kunis. It's really a who's who of mid-aughts comedy. Even Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) and Paul Rudd (every Apatow movie ever) are there. A puppet Dracula also makes an appearance in a must-see scene you won't get out of your mind.
On that naked break up scene: It actually happened. Segel, who wrote the film, told the New York Times that when it happened to him, he knew he would eventually write about it.
“I was trying to experience [the break up] viscerally, as a person,” Segel explained. “But all I could think was: ‘This is hilarious. I cannot wait for her to leave so I can write this down.’"
Forgetting Sarah Marshall will arrive on Netflix March 1, and the full list of March assets coming to the streaming site will be available Thursday, February 22.
