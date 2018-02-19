McHale isn't the only content creator who is leaving traditional network television to join a streaming media company. David Letterman and Shonda Rimes have both partnered with Netflix, and it's easy to see why: they are offered a level of creative freedom that they can't have on broadcast TV. Is this the wave of the future? McHale seems to think so, seeing it as a cooler younger sibling in the media world. "Netflix is just wonderful. It’s just a whole other thing," he says. "There are no focus groups, they have great taste, they know exactly who’s watching and when they’re watching so there’s no guessing game [with research], so it’s been great."