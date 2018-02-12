Jennifer Garner Helped Sell Girl Scout Cookies Outside A Supermarket

Back in our day, selling Girl Scout Cookies meant schlepping door-to-door to bug our neighbors. It was tiring, but effective. These days, though, it seems some Girl Scouts have brainstormed a few new sales techniques. One newer tactic, which we've seen be used to great success recently, is to set up shop near a marijuana dispensary. While that method seems to rake in the sales, a select few Girl Scouts have an even better option: famous moms. Jennifer Garner recently took to the cookie stand to help her daughters sell Girl Scout Cookies, and we're guessing the celeb attracted quite a few customers.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, Garner posted a photo of herself wielding an adorable hand-written sign that was probably designed and decorated by her daughters' Girl Scout troop. In big, multi-colored letters the sign said, "GS Cookies For Sale!" and it listed all the different cookie varieties available. In the corner of the sign, was a little message that read, "Live Love Cookies." So cute.
In the photo next to Garner, a customer is shown leaving the store and hilariously pointing to the actress in absolute awe. Based on the look on this patron's face, it looks like she was about to get a big sale. Accompanying the photo, Garner wrote, "Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints." Garner's daughters' clever tactic to use their famous mom may have proven quite successful.
In addition to holding the Girl Scout Cookie sign to help sales IRL, Garner also took to her Instagram story to help spread the treats beyond just outside her local grocery store. Talking into her camera, the actress explained that she was "so distressed to find out that some people do not have access to Girl Scouts or Girl Scout Cookies." She continued, "while my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys." That's right, the mother of three actually told her followers that if they direct messaged her with their order and address, she would try to hook them up. She finished her generous Girl Scout Cookie Instagram offer by saying, "Because what would this time of year be like without Thin Mints and Samoas?" Sounds like a good saleswoman to us.
While her daughters benefited from this sales partnership, Garner probably didn't take much convincing to get involved. Recently, the actress has made it very clear through her frequently posted Instagram videos that she loves baked goods of all kinds. Usually, though, it's Garner who's doing the baking. Perhaps her experience selling cookies will inspire her to try out the OG Girl Scout Cookie recipe on the next episode of her #PretendCookingShow.
Advertisement