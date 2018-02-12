Jennifer Garner Helped Sell Girl Scout Cookies Outside A Supermarket

In addition to holding the Girl Scout Cookie sign to help sales IRL, Garner also took to her Instagram story to help spread the treats beyond just outside her local grocery store. Talking into her camera, the actress explained that she was "so distressed to find out that some people do not have access to Girl Scouts or Girl Scout Cookies." She continued, "while my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys." That's right, the mother of three actually told her followers that if they direct messaged her with their order and address, she would try to hook them up. She finished her generous Girl Scout Cookie Instagram offer by saying, "Because what would this time of year be like without Thin Mints and Samoas?" Sounds like a good saleswoman to us.