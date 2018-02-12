What could be better than free food? How about free food in the name of love? Yep, that sounds better.
This Valentine's Day, restaurant chains all over the country are celebrating love the right way: with deals and freebies. Take look ahead to find some of the best V-Day food promotions and plan for a day full of sweet deals.
Auntie Anne's: On February 14, Auntie Anne’s is offering a buy one, get one free promotion on Heart-Shaped Pretzels. To receive the offer, customers need to sign up for My Pretzel Perks by downloading the app before 12:00 p.m. EST on February 13.
KFC: Starting February 12, KFC is giving out free fried chicken scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards featuring Colonel Harland Sanders with the purchase of a $10 Chicken Share.
Papa John's: Papa John's is one of many pizza chains making heart-shaped pizzas and giving them away for a great deal. According to BrandEating, now through Valentine's Day, customers can get a 1-topping heart-shaped pizza and a dessert for $15 or two 1-topping heart-shaped pizzas for $18. Prices for the deal may vary by location.
Papa Murphy’s: Papa Murphy's "Sweetheart of a Deal" is available now through Valentine's Day. The in-store exclusive deal includes one of the chain's heart-shaped "HeartBaker Pizzas" and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough starting at $10.
Pizza Hut: This Valentine's season, participating Pizza Hut locations are offering a festive bundle deal. The "Valentine's Day Bundle," as the pizza chain is calling it, includes one hand-tossed Heart-Shaped Pizza and your choice of a Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie or an Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie for $18.99. The bundle price may vary by your location.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: On February 14, Potbelly Perks Members can receive a free cookie with a purchase of another cookie. To claim this promo, log into your Potbelly Perks account, add two cookies to your order, and the lesser value cookie will be deducted from the total when you pay online or scan the app in-shop.
Qdoba Mexican Eats: This Valentine's Day, Qdoba is partnering with No Kid Hungry once again to bring back Qdoba For A Kiss. On February 14, you can get one free entrée if you purchase an entrée of equal or greater value and share a kiss with someone or something. According to Qdoba, "Guests can kiss their significant other, a picture of a celebrity, or even themselves – any kiss is an acceptable form of payment." In addition to free entrées on V-Day, starting on February 6, Qdoba will be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry every time the hashtag #QDOBAFORAKISS is used on social media.
TCBY: Participating TCBY locations are offering a buy one frozen yogurt, get one 50% off deal in honor of Valentine's Day this year.
