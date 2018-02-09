Here's How To Get Free Pizza On National Pizza Day

It's that time of year again, the time to honor that which we hold most dear. National Pizza Day is today, and we need to celebrate big. This year, several chains are offering deals in honor of this essential food holiday, and some are even giving away free pizza. Take a look ahead to see which promotion might work for you. If you're lucky and live in just the right part of the country, you could take advantage of every single deal. What a day that would be.
Baskin-Robbins: Even Baskin-Robbins is celebrating National Pizza Day. On February 9, the ice cream chain will be handing out free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat. The samples will be available from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide.
Advertisement
California Pizza Kitchen: California Pizza Kitchen is now offering Cauliflower Pizza Crust. It can be ordered in place of the classic hand-tossed dough or crispy thin crust. Usual substituting the cauliflower crust for the other options cost an additional $2.50, however, now through National Pizza Day, the fee will be waved.
Chuck E. Cheese's: In honor of National Pizza Day, Charles Entertainment Cheese — or Chuck E. Cheese for those of you who are less formal — is giving out a free Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza with the purchase of any large pizza. To take advantage of the offer, use code 5555 now through Friday.
Pilot Flying J: Starting today, February 8, customers can get a free slice of fresh pizza at participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers when they download the myPilot app.
Pizza Patrón: Large specialty pizzas are just $5.99 at participating Pizza Patrón locations this Friday.
Round Table Pizza: This year, Round Table Pizza has teamed up with Pepsi for a National Pizza Pie Day benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., get free personal cheese or pepperoni pizza when you purchase any Pepsi Product. Those Pepsi purchases will benefit the LLS.
Advertisement