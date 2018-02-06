Beginning February 15, Macy’s customers will be able to shop a modest clothing line for the first time in-store and online. Verona Collection features a curated selection of versatile, ready-to-wear pieces including dresses, tops, cardigans, pants, and hijabs in a variety of different colors and fabrics, priced from $12.95 to $84.95.
“Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” Lisa Vogl, the brand's founder, said in a press release. “Macy’s has been an amazing partner, helping us strengthen the foundation of our business through The Workshop at Macy’s and now introducing our brand to their consumers through this collaboration.”
Vogl was inspired by her desire for fashionable yet modest clothing and created maxi dresses, cardigans in different sleeve lengths, and hand-dyed hijabs perfect for every occasion, accented with asymmetrical buttons — everyday essentials designed with an “understated elegance.”
The modest clothing line is the product of The Workshop at Macy’s, the department store’s program to help grow diverse vendors within the company. “Through The Workshop at Macy’s, we want to nurture and support minority- and women-owned businesses to build their capabilities and become the next generation of retail partners,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s executive vice president, licensed Businesses, food services, and multicultural initiatives. “We are truly encouraged by the successes of our graduated businesses, including Verona Collection.” And it’s great to see Macy’s really taking the steps to champion the causes it says it believes in.
Finally, fashion is on its way to becoming truly universal. We’re seeing hijabs worn in L’Oreal campaigns (Nike, too!), during the Olympics, and even on the cover of Vogue Arabia. So it’s about time they’re sold in mainstream department stores, too.
