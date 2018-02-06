The modest clothing line is the product of The Workshop at Macy’s, the department store’s program to help grow diverse vendors within the company. “Through The Workshop at Macy’s, we want to nurture and support minority- and women-owned businesses to build their capabilities and become the next generation of retail partners,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s executive vice president, licensed Businesses, food services, and multicultural initiatives. “We are truly encouraged by the successes of our graduated businesses, including Verona Collection.” And it’s great to see Macy’s really taking the steps to champion the causes it says it believes in.