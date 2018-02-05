How does it feel to know that you’re a role model for other girls who are interested in cooking? What would you tell those girls who want to start cooking but maybe don’t know where to start?

I think it’s really, really cool. I think it’s important to have more girls in the food industry. I would just tell them not to be too afraid to join cooking because a lot of things outside of cooking connect to cooking, like art or science. I really like art and science, so I just put together the puzzle pieces and realized, "Oh, I love to cook as well!" So, I think that’s really important to remember.