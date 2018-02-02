Rihanna May Be Subtly Hinting At New Fenty Beauty Launches

If you're anything like us, you keep a close eye on Rihanna's beauty looks — not just for creative inspiration, but also in order to get a first glimpse at future Fenty Beauty launches. Now, people think one of the global-superstar-turned-beauty-boss' two Grammys looks could be a clue into the next drop from the brand.
As Allure pointed out this week, Rihanna worked two looks throughout the evening. The first was burgundy-hued glam, created by the company's makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who used Match Stix in Mocha and Espresso on the musician's eyes, and Mattemoiselle in Shawty and Glossbomb on her lips.
The second was a dramatic transformation, suited to the heat she brought in her Adam Selman sparkly fuchsia fringed dress while performing 'Wild Thoughts' with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. Whether she was paying homage to Pantone's color of the year, Ultraviolet, or not, her eyelids were awash with a rich purple shadow. Her lips, too, were transformed with an iridescent copper gloss.
While Ono offered the product list for look one on her Instagram account, she gave away no details of the products used to create the bold colors in look two, which Riri wore to the Grammys afterparty at New York City's 1-Oak nightclub. And this is where the guessing games begin. Rihanna has been known to showcase Fenty products several months before they officially launch. Back in December, she wore One of the Boyz, the lilac Mattemoiselle lip shade, four days before the lipsticks launched.
With no eyeshadows in the brand's main line – only in the sparkle-laden Galaxy collection palette, which dropped before the holidays – could this Grammys beauty look be the first tease of Fenty eye color? If so, it's no surprise the shades will be wild and pigmented. We can only wait in anticipation that Rihanna keeps expanding her brand offering.
