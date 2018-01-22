"I think that right now — this last year — between Time's Up and #MeToo, there's been such a movement, and I'm so proud of women. I'm always proud to be a woman. But this year, we're fearless. Yesterday, I was marching in Los Angeles, and I felt that it was just so important and so beautiful to be out there. When I realized that 'Lonely Girl' was going to come out right around the time that everything was going on politically, I thought, Oh my God, this really will resonate with people on that level of abuse and people taking advantage of you, whether you're a girl or a boy. Am I outwardly saying something political? I want people to take it the way they want to take it, but I do think that I am making a point and I am making a stand. No more being treated less than! I just hope people feel from it."