Lifetime Announces All Their Scripted TV Is Made By Women

It's also all about the content, not just being safe at work (even though that is obviously important). “What I want at the end of this Me Too movement…is so much more than just a safe working environment for me and my colleagues,” said UnREAL showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Deadline reports. “What I want is to get our shows on the air and get rid of the idea female-run shows are going to be ‘soft’ or get rid of the insistence that female characters are ‘likeable’ which makes them soft. And to get rid of the idea you need a man above you or with you because a woman is going to be too emotional…or any of the other stereotypes out there about women, to handle a $30M plus budget on their own.”