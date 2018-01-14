This Riot Grrl Is Creating A TV Show About Her Life

Carrie Brownstein, singer/guitarist in Sleater-Kinney and co-creator of Portlandia, is executive producing, writing, and directing a television series loosely based on her own life for Hulu.
The series, called Search and Destroy (tip of the cap to Iggy Pop), will be loosely based on Brownstein's best-selling memoir, Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl, and center on her years in the '90s as a young punk rocker in the Pacific Northwest. The half-hour comedy is described being about "a young woman, a band and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise," according to Deadline. Brownstein is slated to write and direct the pilot episode; however, no more news has been released if someone else will step in to write and direct future episodes.
Brownstein has a lot going on right now. In an interview with Billboard, she revealed that her band would be working on new music since their last studio album, No Cities to Love, was released in 2015. This was after an almost decade-long hiatus. "Now, just so you know, we're going to do this very slowly," she explained, adding "It's an ongoing conversation."
This is her second project with Hulu, having directed episodes of the dark comedy Casual. She is also making her feature directorial debut in the upcoming, MGM film Fairy Godmother.
Brownstein is also transitioning from working on another comedy show located in the Pacific Northwest. Her time co-creating and co-starring in the satirical series Portlandia, for which she won an Emmy and a Peabody Award, is about to come to an end with the final episode of the series airing later this week on January 18 after an eight-season-long run.
Originally from the town of Redmond, WA just outside of Seattle, she got her start in the feminist punk rock scene in the band Excuse 17. She later went on to form the punk-indie trio, Sleater-Kinney before breaking into writing and television.
Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Search and Destroy, but we are keeping our eyes peeled.
