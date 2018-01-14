Dylan's Candy Bar Is Bringing Sweet Treats To Target For Valentine's Day

Dylan's Candy Bar is coming to Target just in time for Valentine's Day. The boutique candy supplier has created an exclusive assortment of 14 sweet treats for the retailer that will have you wanting to make everyone your Valentine – or be your own Valentine, so that you can enjoy the candy for yourself.
The modern-day Willy Wonka has put together a collection of candies ranging from gummy candies to chocolate bars to candy necklaces, so whether you and your Valentine are fans of sour sweets or chocolate, Dylan's Candy Bar has got you covered. The best part? Every item is priced between $1.99 and $9.99.
While the entire range sounds dreamy, a few items that stand out are the Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bar, the Hangry Mix Gummy Bag, the Strawberry Popping Lollipops, and the Double Stacking Mug With Cocoa. First of all, you had us at red velvet. Second, how cute would it be to share hot chocolate for two out of Valentine's Day-themed, stacking mugs? Sign us up for all the lollipops and gummies we can get our hands on! Those are only a few of the products in holiday collection; there are 10 more which you can find on Target's website, in addition to in your local store.
The popular and trendy Dylan's Candy Bar has brick and mortar shops in New York City; East Hampton, NY; Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami Beach, and now you will be able to get your hands on this limited edition collection at your local Target. It's New York flagship store has remained popular among tourists and locals alike since its opening. Fun fact, you might recognize the famous confectionery chain from multiple episodes of Gossip Girl.
After seeing this tasty and tantalizing collection, we have one question. Dylan's Candy Bar, will you be our Valentine?
