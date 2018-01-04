Cardi B Wants To Straighten Up Any Confusion Over Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes

To clarify, Frosted Flakes cereal is a Kellogg product, not a General Mills product, and this is not an official collaboration between the two competitors. So, when we saw the new Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes cereal box, which is a very similar blue color to that of the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes boxes, we were left scratching our heads. It kind of seems like Lucky the Leprechaun is saying, "Hey Tony, I like the things you do, so I'm borrowing those things." Since we know there is absolutely no way this iconic cereal mascot would ever copy one of his most esteemed peers, we've been digging for more information on the new cereal's genesis. Interestingly, we recently got answers from a very unlikely source, Cardi B.