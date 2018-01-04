Cardi B Wants To Straighten Up Any Confusion Over Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes

For devoted cereal fans, 2018 started off on a confusing foot. General Mills announced it was giving its classic Lucky Charms a twist. The new cereal, which will begin showing up in stores this month, has the same cutesy marshmallows that make Lucky Charms what it is, but instead of toasted cereal pieces – you know, the ones that are in random shapes that no one remembers because they didn't make it into the theme song — it has frosted flakes.
To clarify, Frosted Flakes cereal is a Kellogg product, not a General Mills product, and this is not an official collaboration between the two competitors. So, when we saw the new Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes cereal box, which is a very similar blue color to that of the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes boxes, we were left scratching our heads. It kind of seems like Lucky the Leprechaun is saying, "Hey Tony, I like the things you do, so I'm borrowing those things." Since we know there is absolutely no way this iconic cereal mascot would ever copy one of his most esteemed peers, we've been digging for more information on the new cereal's genesis. Interestingly, we recently got answers from a very unlikely source, Cardi B.
Advertisement
Time recently reported that the rapper has posted a photo to Instagram that featured a box of the Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes. In the caption, she implied that she had actually inspired the new cereal creation, and if you're a fan of her hit song "Bodak Yellow," you'll definitely understand how. Cardi B wrote, "Kellogg’s ain’t low. They Hurd BODAK YELLOW and was like ROLLIE GOT CHARMS LOOK LIKE FROSTED FLAKES ?!!! I think we have something right here !! i want 2% of sales." Yes, "Rollie got charms, look like Frosted Flakes" is a lyric from her song, and since it's popular enough to have landed her two Grammy nominations this year, it could very well have made an impression on Lucky the Leprechaun or more likely, the creative minds over at General Mills.
While General Mills is probably happy Cardi B helped dissuade rumors that there is bad blood between Lucky and Tony — it may be less happy about her asking for a share of the profits. Still, 2% seems reasonable for inspiring a new product and putting the minds of cereal lovers everywhere at ease.
Advertisement