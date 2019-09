Cardi B Wants To Straighten Up Any Confusion Over Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes

Time recently reported that the rapper has posted a photo to Instagram that featured a box of the Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes. In the caption, she implied that she had actually inspired the new cereal creation, and if you're a fan of her hit song " Bodak Yellow ," you'll definitely understand how. Cardi B wrote , "Kellogg’s ain’t low. They Hurd BODAK YELLOW and was like ROLLIE GOT CHARMS LOOK LIKE FROSTED FLAKES ?!!! I think we have something right here !! i want 2% of sales." Yes, "Rollie got charms, look like Frosted Flakes" is a lyric from her song, and since it's popular enough to have landed her two Grammy nominations this year, it could very well have made an impression on Lucky the Leprechaun or more likely, the creative minds over at General Mills.