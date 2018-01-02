If your New Year’s resolution was to do less online shopping, we have some bad news. Target is currently having a sale on home goods, which includes up to 30% off on bedding and bathroom essentials. With these deals, it will be hard to say no to a shopping spree, but at least the prices are right, even for those of us who went a little over budget during the holiday season.
If we're trying to be our best selves in 2018, why not start by making sure we're getting plenty of restful sleep every night with help from discounted bedding?. The chain is currently offering 30% off on items including duvet covers, bed skirts, blankets, and even mattress toppers. Pillows are available for under $15, sheets sets are being sold for under $25, and comforters, duvets, quilts, and 5-piece bed sets are all going for under $50. With these deals, we can step our bedding game up and build the perfect space for dreaming up all this year's best ideas. The 30% off deal also applies to items that might help with a bathroom makeover. Bath towels, shower curtains, bath rugs, and other bathroom accessories with are included in the sale. Target is also offering deals on furniture, home appliances, kitchen and dining supplies, and patio and garden items, so it may be worth it to peruse the entire home section of the Target website.
Don't bother going into a Target store looking to get these same savings because the deals are exclusively available online, which is probably for the best considering much of the country is experiencing frigid temperatures. We should also mention the savings will only last through Wednesday, January 3. Even if you went into 2018 with every intention to stop shopping, it might be worth it to make a daylong exception.
