If we're trying to be our best selves in 2018, why not start by making sure we're getting plenty of restful sleep every night with help from discounted bedding?. The chain is currently offering 30% off on items including duvet covers blankets , and even mattress toppers . Pillows are available for under $15, sheets sets are being sold for under $25, and comforters, duvets, quilts, and 5-piece bed sets are all going for under $50. With these deals, we can step our bedding game up and build the perfect space for dreaming up all this year's best ideas. The 30% off deal also applies to items that might help with a bathroom makeover. Bath towels bath rugs , and other bathroom accessories with are included in the sale. Target is also offering deals on furniture, home appliances, kitchen and dining supplies, and patio and garden items, so it may be worth it to peruse the entire home section of the Target website