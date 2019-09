Hoda Kotb Will Replace Matt Lauer On The Today Show

For the past month, Kotb has been an interim co-anchor for the 7:00 a.m. slot, ostensibly while NBC came to a decision as to who should replace Lauer. Lauer was dismissed in late November pending an investigation into sexual misconduct in the workplace. Shortly after his dismissal, the New York Times reported that NBC received two more complaints about Lauer's behavior in the workplace. Variety then published the results of a two-month investigation into complaints against Lauer — the piece cited a number of anonymous sources at NBC, all of whom claimed that the anchor exerted his power unfairly against the women who worked with him.