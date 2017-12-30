I have to go on a little longer here. I’ve never seen a representation of a Native woman at that level of power. Wilma was as high as it got. I was not emotionally ready for @ava coming for me today. pic.twitter.com/MdKSgPvgcz— Courtney JvN (@c_johnston) December 29, 2017
Thanks for noticing. In this future, due to harm currently being done, America demands that the position of POTUS be filled by two people. Here Mister President is played by my fam @OmariHardwick and Madame President is played by the stellar Native American actress @IreneBedard1. https://t.co/r63oYyCCUk— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
@IreneBedard1 you’ve earned every accolade in your career the hard way, you stood for Natives in filmic media holding out for roles bringing honor not shame (to us) With your greatest performances & roles still ahead, we congratulate you on #FamilyFeud w @ava @S_C_ @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/hQVonvlVo4— What TRIBE (@WhatTRIBE) December 30, 2017
I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future. And that a Native American woman was one of them. One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up. This country will not stay the same. #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/IsRYwV62Hr— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Next scene is about... actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017