Kris Jenner & Kermit The Frog Now Have Something In Common

2017 continues to surprise us all. Remember back to the distant days of two weeks ago, when the nation was riveted by a special Senate election in the very red state of Alabama? Residents of the state were voting between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions' seat that he vacated in order to become Attorney General. It should have been a safe Republican seat, but the Washington Post published a series of damning exposés alleging that Moore dated and sexually abused teenage girls, some as young as age 14. Americans from all over the country tuned into the election, many hoping that, in the age of the #MeToo movement, an accused sexual harasser would not be elected to the United States Senate.
Doug Jones, the Democrat, won the election. But some Alabama voters were reportedly so conflicted about their choice of Senate candidates that they exercised their liberty to write in a candidate of their own choosing. And so, the list of write-ins is equal parts hilarious and a testament to the frustration of voters.
Let's take a look at some of the more notable write-ins. At least one Alabama voter felt that Kris Jenner would have been a better Senator than Doug Jones or Roy Moore. Which, if we have to be honest, almost makes us wonder why Jenner has never run for political office. We know she's a management and media genius, talents that we could use in our political landscape.
Other stars written in include Tim Gunn, Billy Joel, and Ellen DeGeneres, who would have brought her signature compassion and humor to the mundane world of politics. Astonishingly, a few voters wrote in Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, a fellow who puts the enemy in frenemy. We are very relieved that Putin did not earn enough votes to trigger a recount. That is the absolute last thing this country needs.
