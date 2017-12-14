Story from Wellness

A Nutritionist "Fixed" A Women's Magazine Cover, & It's Everything

Kimberly Truong
Though much has been made over the years of the effect glossy women's magazines can have on our body image, the magazines themselves haven't changed that much. Some may be advocating for more body-positivity, but some also still, for the most part, promote thin bodies and dole out weight loss tips.
That's why one nutritionist decided to "fix" the headlines you see on a typical women's magazine.
Laura Thomas, PhD, a registered nutritionist in the UK, wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week that she was "stunned" when she came across a copy of Women's Health Magazine UK, which she wrote was "the EPITOME of diet culture."
Advertisement
With that in mind, she took to her Instagram to change the headlines to be more body-positive and food-positive, changing things like "Get Lean" to "Don't go on a diet," and "Sculpt Killer Abs" to "Don't kill yourself just to get visible abs."

⚠️ Trigger warning, please don’t swipe right if you’re in a bad place with body image, exercise or restriction. ? Taking a brief interlude from the Non-Diet Advent Cal to bring you the latest in diet culture dumbfuckery. ?Earlier this afternoon I ran into a shop and was STUNNED by this ludicrous @womenshealthuk cover (swipe to see but literally just to laugh at how ridiculous it is and not because it means anything.) ?‍♀️This cover is the EPITOME of diet culture. ?‍♀️ This is, of course, their yearly ‘transform’ issue, which promises to ‘shed kilos, strip fat, and build muscle’. ? But remember, going on a diet may transform your body (temporarily, diets don’t work long-term), but it’s not a cure for low self-esteem, it doesn’t help you cultivate body acceptance or good body image, and it can lead you down the path of disordered eating. ? That’s the lie of diet culture. It promises you things will be better after you change your body. ? But guys, even Beyonce shits. No amount of controlling your body will make you happy, and you still have to get up and go to work when you reach your target. You’ll still have relationship problems and family drama, and all the rest. Diets don’t solve problems. ? Plus ‘sculpt killer abs’. But guys. YOU ALREADY HAVE ABS, they do an awesome job supporting your lower back and internal organs. ? What this message is REALLY saying is “restrict your energy intake through disordered and restrictive eating & kill yourself in the gym, and don’t even think about having a social life”. ?You get the point, right? This magazine has nothing to do with health and everything to do with tearing down your self confidence and preying on your insecurities in order to sell you something, either the magazine itself or their strategically placed partnerships. ? Please save yourself £4 and instead consider donating to an eating disorder or mental health charity. ? remember that movement isn’t punishment for eating. And you don’t owe it to anyone to conform to unrealistic aesthetics that someone else decided for you. ? if working out and eating nutritious food are your jam then that’s awesome, but it should never be at the expense of...

A post shared by Laura Thomas, PhD, RNutr (@laurathomasphd) on

"Remember, going on a diet may transform your body (temporarily, diets don’t work long-term), but it’s not a cure for low self-esteem, it doesn’t help you cultivate body acceptance or good body image, and it can lead you down the path of disordered eating," she wrote.
Dr. Thomas, who for the month of December is posting non-diet advent calendar tips on her Instagram, says that the magazine's tips don't cure low-self-esteem, nor do they help you cultivate body acceptance.
"What this message is REALLY saying is 'restrict your energy intake through disordered and restrictive eating & kill yourself in the gym, and don’t even think about having a social life,'" she added. "You don’t owe it to anyone to conform to unrealistic aesthetics that someone else decided for you. If working out and eating nutritious food are your jam then that’s awesome, but it should never be at the expense of your mental or physical health."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
Read these stories next:
Here's Why Poor Body Image Is Bad For Your Health
Looking At This Social Media Platform For Just 30 Minutes Can Affect Your Body Image
7 Expert Strategies For Improving Your Body Image
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series