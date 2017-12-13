These Were The Most Popular Workouts In 2017

From cardio to hot yoga, if you've ever thought that there were just too many fitness trends to keep up with, you're not alone. This year, plenty of us were searching Google for workout trends that we either wanted to try, or were just plain curious about.
According to data that Google has shared with Refinery29, people were searching for some pretty particular exercises throughout 2017.
Ahead, take a look at the 10 most searched-for workouts of the year. Who knows, maybe you'll find some inspiration to try out something new.