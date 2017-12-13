How much do we love Meryl Streep? Let us count the ways. We can start by counting her awards: the legendary actress has won three Oscar Awards and has been nominated an astounding 20 times. She recently nabbed her 31st Golden Globe nomination, which puts her at the top of the actors' nom list. Streep has won eight of them, by the way.
She's also reportedly a delight to work with. Not that we'd expect anything else. Her co-star and everyone's dad, Tom Hanks, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about working with one of the most storied stars in Hollywood. The two appear in The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg.
"A lot of people trust you —" begins Colbert. (Hanks breaks the fourth wall and shoots the audience a puzzled look, and they burst into laughter) "—including your co-star, Meryl Streep."
"Can I just say," says Hanks. "That'd be Meryl 'High Maintenance' Streep".
"Oh really? Diva?" Colbert asks, playing along.
Hanks drops the act and insists that he is "so joking." He says that Meryl is "scary" because "she comes in does it like everyone else. You're expecting French horns before she enters the stage. You're expecting a guy in livery to come out like 'ladies and gentlemen, the actress known as Meryl Streep'" Hanks then begins making entrance horn noises, because he is a dad, and that is what dads do.
Streep did, however, expect a rehearsal. "She was mad because I didn't tell that Steven [Spielberg] doesn't rehearse. He wants to figure it out as he goes along." Even Colbert was surprised to hear this. We just wish we could be a fly on the wall anytime Streep is in the room.
You can watch the full Hanks interview below.
