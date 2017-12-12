Queen Bey Was Apparently Not Crazy In Love With This Beyoncé-Inspired Beer

Attention, NYC: You soon won't be able to get drunk in love off of Lineup Brewing's cleverly named Pilsner, Bïeryoncé.
According to Pitchfork, the brewery recently received a cease and desist letter calling for the end of production on the carbonated tribute, much to the dismay of owner and head brewer Katarina Martinez.
"As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I'd pay homage," Martinez told Pitchfork after receiving the letter. "We're disappointed she didn't take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!"
Bon Appétit reports that Lineup Brewing introduced Brooklyn to the easy-drinking beverage during a limited run in October 2016, and because it was so popular, Martinez decided to relaunch in November. Unfortunately, Queen Bey's team caught wind of the revamped product and pounced on it quicker than the Beygency was able to find Andrew Garfield in that hilarious Saturday Night Live digital short (the beer hasn't even been on the shelves for two whole weeks).
Advertisement
Though it's a bummer most of us won't ever be able to get our paws on Bïeryoncé, it's understandable that the "Love On Top" singer would want to have control over anything associated with her name.
This isn't the first time she's had to put her stiletto down either. A couple years back, TMZ reported that Bey sent a similar cease and desist letter to an Etsy shop owner who was selling mugs with the word "Feyoncé" on them. (Of course, that hasn't stopped others from creating and selling Feyoncé merchandise.) According to Yahoo, she's also currently embroiled in a trademark clash with a company who wants to use the name Poison Ivy Park, which is admittedly sounds a lot like her own clothing brand, Ivy Park.
Sorry, everyone. Beyoncé runs the world, and we'd all just better get in formation.
Related Video:
Advertisement