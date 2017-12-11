Singer Melanie Martinez Issues Statement Regarding The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Her

H: I would tell them that I realize why they're in denial. I was too, because I also loved her. It really hurts when people you love betray you. So I forgive them, but I also urge them to try to see this situation with more compassion. I would ask them to think about if I really wanted to be bombarded by hundreds of messages a day calling me a liar and having to relive my own assault case. I would also ask them to think about how much they really know about the people they idolize, and if it is worth defending someone they truly don't know. I realize that there is no cold hard evidence I can present to make them believe me. At the end of the day I'm sure many of them are going to stay in denial. I came out with this story to help the hundreds of people messaging me, thanking me for speaking up. I did this to shed light on a side of abuse that hasn't been taken seriously, and desperately needs to. And I accomplished that, regardless of who doesn't believe me. So at the end of the day, I know I did the right thing.