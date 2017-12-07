Finally, There's A Vibrator That Buzzes To The Tune Of Christmas Carols

Christmas is just a few weeks away and it seems that almost everyone and everything is getting in the spirit — even your vibrator?
It is for people who have the MysteryVibe Crescendo, at least. The UK-based company, which makes an app where people can download different vibration settings for their sex toy, "secretly" released a set of vibrations that buzz along to the tune of popular Christmas carols. So now you can have an orgasm to "Santa Baby."
If that seems a little too weird for you, we totally understand. But, as a video from the company's co-founder Stephanie Alys shows, the vibrator can actually be pretty fun. Even if it's just to see if you can guess which song it's playing.
The Crescendo has six different motors and can be bent into a U-shape to be used as a couple's vibrator or kept flat for solo play. It can also be linked to the company's MysteryApp app, which allows you to control each motor and also has several different vibration settings you can load onto the sex toy. That's where the Christmas carols come in.
While it might sound kind of invasive that the company's developers just secretly released these new vibration settings, the songs didn't just start buzzing on vibrators overnight. People who have already downloaded the MysteryVibe app got an automatic update that included the songs in their vibration setting libraries, but they still have to manually go in and choose to add "Jingle Bells" to their vibrator.
So, in case you've ever wanted to celebrate the holidays with your own not-so-Silent Night, the Crescendo might just be the sex toy for you. Keep in mind, of course, that it's not just a seasonal toy — and therefore not necessarily a novelty item. You can choose to remove the Christmas Carols from your vibrator on December 26, if you want.
