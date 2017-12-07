This 18-Year-Old's 4 Million Dollar Birthday Did What Fyre Fest Couldn't

Earlier this year, iconic 90s rapper Ja Rule co-organized a music festival called Frye Fest, which promised to be a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food" on the island of Exuma in the Bahamas. Instead, it turned out to be an utter disaster with musical artists pulling out right and left and a lack of food and proper accommodations. Fast foward a full seven months to this past weekend when Ja Rule attended an 18-year-old's birthday party that as, unlikely as it may seem, did exactly what Fyre Fest had promised but failed to do.
Thomas J. Henry, an extremely successful personal injury attorney in San Antonio, threw his son an extravagant 18th birthday party, and Ja Rule wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance. According to MySanAntonio.com, Ja Rule’s partner in famous hits like "Always On Time" Ashanti was there. Other big names like Lance Bass, Diplo, Joanna Krupa, and Austin Mahone were guests of Thomas Henry Jr, TMZ reports.
Though the guest list was impressive, it wasn’t just the famous attendees that set this party apart — although just that is enough to put it miles above Fyre Fest as a successful event. The birthday party also had some impressive musical performances. At the Stone Oak Club, where the party took place, Migos performed their hit song "Bad and Boujee" and J Balvin performed "Mi Gente."
If you thought tickets to the disappointing Fyre Fest were a splurge at $4,000 each, listen to how much Thomas J. Henry spent on his son's birthday. The star-studded event cost $4 million. Perhaps dropping that kind of cash is how the attorney managed to get the entertainers to actually show up. Ja Rule, take note.
