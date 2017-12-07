New York City Ballet's Artistic Director Is Under Investigation For Sexual Harassment

Longtime New York City Ballet director Peter Martins is under investigation for sexual harassment, The New York Times reports.
Martins, who is also the head of the School of American Ballet in New York City, has been suspended from teaching classes until further notice.
Both New York City Ballet and The School of American Ballet have confirmed that the allegations against Martin were received in the form of an anonymous letter, according to The Washington Post.
"We, together with New York City Ballet, promptly engaged an independent law firm that specializes in such matters to conduct a thorough investigation, despite the anonymous nature of the letter and the lack of specifics," the School of American Ballet said in a statement issued earlier this week. "Thus far, the investigation has not substantiated the allegations in the letter or discovered any reason to be concerned about student safety."
Martins declined to comment on the allegations, as reported by USA Today. His wife Darci Kistler, a retired principal dancer at The New York City Ballet, also declined to comment when reached by The Washington Post.
Individuals interviewed anonymously by The New York Times told the outlet that Martins has a reputation for giving preferential treatment to company dancers who engage in sexual relationships with him. The interviewees were two retired NYCB dancers and three former SAB students.
The outlet notes that in 1992, Martins was arrested for assaulting Kistler, but the third-degree assault charge was dropped as part of an agreement between Kistler, the police, and the district attorney's office.
Refinery29 has reached out to The New York City Ballet and The School of American Ballet for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
