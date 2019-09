Anthropologie Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Jewelry Designer

After learning that the earrings featured were not her own, Hill reached out to Anthropologie’s buyers not once, but twice, and did not receive a response. That’s when she decided to take things into her own hands. On Instagram, Hill posted a photo of her earrings on top of the Anthropologie pair, writing: “WHAT THE FUCK @anthropologie . This is so rude. I'm a person! You're a collective of people! Somewhere in there, someone was like "WOW we like these earrings but we don't want to support the designer or living wages or being decent humans so please send this 'inspo' pic of the original design to our factory overseas for cheap manufacture."