Anthropologie Is Being Accused Of Copying This Indie Jewellery Designer

WHAT THE FUCK @anthropologie. This is so rude. I'm a person! You're a collective of people! Somewhere in there, someone was like "WOW we like these earrings but we don't want to support the designer or living wages or being decent humans so please send this 'inspo' pic of the original design to our factory overseas for cheap manufacture." DUDES COME ON. In the spirit of human-to-human interaction, I tried reaching out to the buyer a few times and... crickets. I honestly expected more. ⠀ Anthro is owned by the same company as Free People, and they used to carry a bunch of my jewelry in 2014/2015. They offered to reorder some of my other hoops they were carrying, but at a fraction of the wholesale price. I couldn't swing it and still cover expenses, so I declined. These hoops were pictured in that email exchange, as well as being present on every line sheet they've received and used to place orders. I've been resisting the urge to post this because I didn't think it was worth wasting the energy on it, but every time I see an anthro ad pop up in my feed I get a little ragey and lose some energy, so I guess it's time for a public anger purge. I know there are more important things going on in the world, so I'm gonna get this off my chest so I can move on to them〰️ #whatsgood #anthropologie #adventuresincopyright #knockoffs #womanowned #gobacktopartycitywhereyoubelong

A post shared by Laurel Hill (@hellolaurelhill) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:28pm PST