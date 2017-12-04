The festive month of December, along with its official holiday countdowns, is in full force. No matter what you are gearing up to celebrate in the weeks to come, today you can take a well-deserved time out from calendar cross-offs or advent popping because today is National Cookie Day. You know what that means: Freebies and discounted deals on our (and Santa's) favorite dessert!
If anything could make a normal winter Monday just a little more jolly and bright, it's a holiday that honors the classic, ooey-gooey, glorious cookie. So, let's come together and kick-off this seasonal celebration today with the roundup of sweet deals below from sugary shops across the country. There's everything from free Insomnia Cookies, half-priced treats at Whole Foods' Cookie Bars, something spectacular called a Cookie BonBite from Cinnabon, and much more. Happy NCD to all, and to all a goodnight!
Cinnabon: Cookie BonBites (chocolate chip cookie dough baked with bite-sized Cinnabon cinnamon rolls inside) will be available at Cinnabon bakeries nationwide for a limited time starting today — and on December 4, customers will receive a free milk with each Cookie BonBite purchase.
Coolhaus: Coolhaus stores are offering one free cookie with the purchase of any scoop, ice cream cookie sandwich, or shake through the end of day.
Mrs. Fields: National Cookie Day also happens to be Mrs. Fields' 40th anniversary — so the company is celebrating this dual day with a sweet offer of one free regular-sized chocolate chip cookie to the first 400 customers in-store.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods Market Cookie Bars will be holding a 50% off sale through the end of December 4, 2017 — so drop by to pick up a dozen of half-priced cookies.
