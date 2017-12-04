No one is safe from Saturday Night Live's cheeky commentary, not even innocent Irish airline, Aer Lingus. Or, not so innocent, since the unfortunately-named company took to Twitter following the sketch to give Saoirse Ronan, who hosted Saturday's episode, and SNL a piece of their mind, and maybe for good reason, since it started out like this:
"We know what Aer Lingus sounds like," the Irish actress, dressed as an Aer Lingus flight attendant, joked.
"We can't get through a flight without someone making an Aer Lingus comment," added Cecily Strong in matching garb. It's cunnalingus, FYI.
Several other Irish-themed jokes ensued, like when Kate McKinnon found a dog on the runway with the soul of Oscar Wilde, or when Aidy Bryant read the in-flight menu, which was just various types of potatoes.
"Apparently, we were written into an #SNL sketch last night!" the airline tweeted the next day, along with a poll. "So... what did you think?"
Apparently, we were written into an #SNL sketch last night! ? So... what did you think?— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017
As you can see, the Irish response to the sketch was mostly negative, with some people saying it was "clichéd rubbish" and others even calling for the airline to disassociate itself from Ronan.
However, many people, Aer Lingus included, knew it was just a joke, and the airline responded in kind with an impression of their own:
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017
"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," they tweeted, mimicking the rhetoric of a certain U.S. president.
I think it's safe to say the sketch was all in good fun, and the airline couldn't have had a better reaction. As far as I'm concerned, a sketch that involves that many dogs is a good one. Watch below!
