In the years since Reid's blog posts, Crist has switched his affiliation to the Democratic party and is currently a Congressman, as reported by The New York Times. In 2010, while he was still governor of Florida, Crist stated that he'd had an "appropriate evolution" on gay rights and began to shift his stances, according to The Sun Sentinel . In 2014, he publicly apologized for his role in banning same-sex marriage in Florida, as reported by MSNBC . "I’m sorry I did that," Crist stated. "It was a mistake. I was wrong. Please forgive me."