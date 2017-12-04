This was all meant to show us that Eugene is 100% a Savior now — and if he’s capable of making a crap-ton of bullets under the influence, he could be their savior in the literal sense, too — and that he’s past the point of redemption, butfor a hot minute, and we were never given very much reason to like him in the first place. The best part of his portion of the episode was when Negan’s wife, Tanya, dragged Eugene for being an absolute turd, though that just made me feel bad that that Tanya is probably going to die horribly next week thanks to Daryl’s attack. Eugene did decide not to snitch on Dwight, again, after Dwight told him he was in cahoots with the Grimes Gang, but that one kindness does not cancel out the rest of the heinous things he did to his friends in this episode.